EPS for AK Steel Holding (AKS) Expected At $0.07; Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Sellers Increased By 20.17% Their Shorts

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. AKS’s profit would be $22.15M giving it 8.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 10.84M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance

Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) had an increase of 20.17% in short interest. CCRN’s SI was 878,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.17% from 730,700 shares previously. With 189,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s short sellers to cover CCRN’s short positions. The SI to Cross Country Healthcare Inc’s float is 2.53%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 79,783 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AK Steel Is A No-Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “AK Steel and Schnitzer Steel Industries Downgraded – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AK Steel laying off 260 employees in plant closure – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Dayton-area steelmaker, union ratify agreement – Dayton Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $711.87 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AK Steel Holding Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 32.55 million shares or 1.32% less from 32.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.