EPS for AK Steel Holding (AKS) Expected At $0.03; ALPEK SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES FINANCIA (ALPKF) Shorts Decreased By 36.21%

ALPEK SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES FINANCIA (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) had a decrease of 36.21% in short interest. ALPKF’s SI was 1.02 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.21% from 1.60M shares previously. It closed at $1.3548 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 29 after the close.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 86.36% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. AKS’s profit would be $9.49 million giving it 20.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s analysts see -86.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 9.70M shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c

Another recent and important ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Braskem Buffeted By Challenges On All Sides – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019.

Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical firm in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. The company has market cap of $. It operates in two divisions, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Butler Works – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel Receives Award from U.S. Department of Energy High Performance Computing for Materials Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AK Steel Holding had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 30 by Longbow. Goldman Sachs maintained AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $1.5000 target. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 29. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, January 28 report.