EPS for Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (ASEKY) Expected At $0.94; Emmis Communications – Class A Common (EMMS) Sellers Decreased By 15.79% Their Shorts

Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS) had a decrease of 15.79% in short interest. EMMS’s SI was 11,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.79% from 13,300 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS)’s short sellers to cover EMMS’s short positions. The SI to Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 151,996 shares traded or 343.29% up from the average. Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) has declined 24.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EMMS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Emmis Communications ‘B-‘ Rtg; Outlk Remains Stbl; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends “animals” comment; 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications 4Q Net $12.7M; 27/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View Emmis Will Continue to Pursue Deleveraging Asset Sales; 09/03/2018 Moody’s assigns B1 rating to Hubbard Radio, LLC amended and extended 1st lien senior secured credit facilities; 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications 4Q Rev $30.1M; 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications 4Q EPS 99c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emmis Communications Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMMS); 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications Posts $16.5M Tax Benefit in 4Q; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms Ratings on Emmis, Including ‘B-‘ Corporate Credit Rating

Analysts expect Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to report $0.94 EPS on July, 30.ASEKY’s profit would be $250.66M giving it 9.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 109 shares traded. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.59 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It has a 45.04 P/E ratio. It operates 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St.

