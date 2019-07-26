EPS for Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Expected At $-0.04; Cemtrex (CETX) SI Decreased By 15.12%

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 88.24% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Airgain, Inc.’s analysts see -233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 17,073 shares traded. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has risen 85.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRG News: 03/05/2018 – Airgain: Sims Succeeds Charles Myers; 11/04/2018 Airgain Announces Release of ULTRAMAX™ MIMO 9-in-1 Antenna; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Airgain; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Names James K. Sims as Interim CEO; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Reports Record Sales for First Quarter 2018 and Announces CEO Succession Process; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC AIRG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 20 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Airgain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRG); 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS SALES OUTLOOK OF 20% GROWTH OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) had a decrease of 15.12% in short interest. CETX’s SI was 179,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.12% from 211,600 shares previously. With 327,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s short sellers to cover CETX’s short positions. The SI to Cemtrex Inc’s float is 2.45%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 54,212 shares traded. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has declined 88.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CETX News: 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – SAAGAR GOVIL, CEMTREX’S CEO, WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS VICON’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Vicon: Aron Govil, a Director of Cemtrex and Principal Shareholder, Appointed to Vicon’s Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Cemtrex Launches SmartDesk to Reinvent the Personal Workspace; 15/05/2018 – Cemtrex to Exit Environmental Instruments and Control Products Business This Year; 19/03/2018 – Cemtrex Announces Partnership Program for its Augmented Reality WorkbenchXR tool Due to Overwhelming Interest; 22/03/2018 – Cemtrex Files 18 Patent Claims Pertaining to its Smartdesk Ahead of the Launch; 26/03/2018 – Cemtrex Acquires Stake in Security & Video Surveillance Company, Vicon Industries; 26/03/2018 – Cemtrex Acquires Ownership of 46% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Vicon Industries; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – JULIAN A. TIEDEMANN RESIGNED FROM VICON’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 Cemtrex Announces Plans to Release VR/AR Manufacturing Assembly Tool, Workbench VR

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Products and Services , and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). It currently has negative earnings. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream gas and oil applications, as well as various industrial process applications.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $133.21 million. The company??s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It currently has negative earnings. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices.