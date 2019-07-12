EPS for Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected At $0.46; Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Sentiment Is 1.15

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 209 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 182 cut down and sold stakes in Zions Bancorporation. The institutional investors in our database now have: 168.18 million shares, down from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Zions Bancorporation in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 152 Increased: 139 New Position: 70.

Analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 28.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. AYR’s profit would be $34.46 million giving it 11.59 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Aircastle Limited’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 150,986 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $197.97 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 1.49M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $8.25 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market Will Reach USD 9.62 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Baby Diapers Market Size Will Reach USD 67.46 Billion By 2022: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association for 298,896 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 618,949 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Llc has 3.64% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 3.1% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 218,310 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Aircastle Limited shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 713,873 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Donald Smith And Com Inc accumulated 172,984 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Blair William And Il stated it has 43,308 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 22,063 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 37,325 shares. Schroder Management Group Inc holds 0% or 141,734 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 37 shares. Assetmark holds 58 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 3.76M shares. Amg Funds Lc has 60,890 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Com accumulated 156,001 shares or 0.08% of the stock. River Road Asset Ltd reported 1.81M shares stake. Geode Ltd Com has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Modera Wealth Management Lc holds 0.09% or 24,437 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 222,315 shares.

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aircastle Limited (AYR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Aircastle (NYSE:AYR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aircastle had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) on Thursday, February 14 to “Underperform” rating.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 203 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 38 countries.