EPS for Air Industries Group (AIRI) Expected At $-0.03; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Shorts Lowered By 16.76%

Analysts expect Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Air Industries Group’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 994 shares traded. Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) has declined 29.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRI News: 03/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Air Industries Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRI); 03/04/2018 – Air Industries Group: Revenue Absent That of WMI Was $12.4 M in the 1Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP AIRI.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $49.45 MLN; 22/03/2018 CVU TO BUY WELDING METALLURGY FROM AIR INDUSTRIES; 23/03/2018 – Air Industries Group (the “Company” or “Air Industries”) Announces:; 19/04/2018 – Air Industries Group Announces 2018 Financial Guidance and Final 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Air Industries Group 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 03/04/2018 – Air Industries Group Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Yr End Results and 1Q 2018 Rev; 03/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP – WILL DELAY FILING OF ITS FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, DUE TO COMPLICATIONS IN FINANCIAL REPORTING

Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had a decrease of 16.76% in short interest. MGM’s SI was 20.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.76% from 24.71M shares previously. With 6.14 million avg volume, 3 days are for Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s short sellers to cover MGM’s short positions. The SI to Mgm Resorts International’s float is 4.23%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 1.44 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, creates and makes structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company has market cap of $32.44 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It currently has negative earnings. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. The insider Meister Keith A. bought 2.87 million shares worth $75.24 million. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $14.77 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 86.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

