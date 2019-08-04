EPS for Air Industries Group (AIRI) Expected At $-0.03; BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTL ORDI (BEVVF) SI Decreased By 31.9%

Analysts expect Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Air Industries Group’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is down 29.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRI News: 15/05/2018 – Air Industries Group 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 03/04/2018 – Air Industries Group Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Yr End Results and 1Q 2018 Rev; 22/03/2018 CVU TO BUY WELDING METALLURGY FROM AIR INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Air Industries Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRI); 19/04/2018 – Air Industries Group Announces 2018 Financial Guidance and Final 2017 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 03/04/2018 – Air Industries Group: Revenue Absent That of WMI Was $12.4 M in the 1Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP AIRI.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $49.45 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP – WILL DELAY FILING OF ITS FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, DUE TO COMPLICATIONS IN FINANCIAL REPORTING; 19/04/2018 – Air Industries Group Sees FY18 Rev $49.5M

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTL INC ORDI (OTCMKTS:BEVVF) had a decrease of 31.9% in short interest. BEVVF’s SI was 14,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.9% from 21,000 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 3 days are for BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTL INC ORDI (OTCMKTS:BEVVF)’s short sellers to cover BEVVF’s short positions. It closed at $0.123 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, creates and makes structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company has market cap of $31.58 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It currently has negative earnings. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

More important recent Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ROAN, SOHU, CYOU and GDI among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Air Industries Group (the “Company” or “Air Industries”) Announces: – GlobeNewswire”, Streetinsider.com published: “Form FWP AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP Filed by: AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2017. More interesting news about Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “The Best Defense Penny Stocks in Current Political Turmoil – Profit Confidential” with publication date: April 19, 2017.

Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc., through its subsidiary, Bee Vectoring Technology Inc., focuses on the control of pests, and enhancement of crops and ornamentals through the use of biological controls in various application processes. The company has market cap of $9.41 million. It develops bee vectoring technology, which is used for crops, such as strawberries, sunflowers, apples, tomatoes, canola crops, blueberries, and other crops. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.