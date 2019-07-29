EPS for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) Expected At $-0.93; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Chegg (CHGG) Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 28.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock declined 2.75%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 115,200 shares with $4.39 million value, down from 160,200 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $4.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.25% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.09 million shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

Analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) to report $-0.93 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.20% from last quarter’s $-0.91 EPS. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 202,181 shares traded. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has declined 30.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMT News: 29/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics Announces Data on Terminology Used with Oral Immunotherapy Were Presented at EAACI 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aimmune Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMT); 28/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data on AR101 for Peanut Allergy at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 08/05/2018 – Aimmune Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.5M; 07/03/2018 Aimmune Therapeutics to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in March; 04/05/2018 – Aimmune Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – AIMMUNE PLANS TO SUBMIT BLA FOR AR101 TO FDA BY THE END OF 2018; 28/05/2018 – AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICAL DATA ON AR101; 03/05/2018 – Scientists devise new, more accurate peanut allergy test; 21/05/2018 – Aimmune at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The Company’s lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. It currently has negative earnings. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics.

More notable recent Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2019: AIMT,SNSS,FMS,EYEN – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Aimmune Therapeutics Fell 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Is Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aimmune Therapeutics is Now Oversold (AIMT) – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aimmune Down on Negative ICER Review on Allergy Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd has 0.53% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 2,440 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 257,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 50,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barometer Cap Management has 0.11% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 0% or 54,947 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 11.89 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nicholas Invest Prns LP accumulated 293,331 shares or 1% of the stock. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 3.44 million shares. Firsthand Capital has invested 4.12% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Secor Cap Advsrs LP reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Sylebra Hk has 3.53 million shares for 7.94% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 178,000 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 2.6% or 1.70M shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 25,000 shares to 236,260 valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 110,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.