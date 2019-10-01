EPS for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Expected At $0.26; Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 2,500.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. AEM’s profit would be $61.69 million giving it 51.55 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s analysts see 160.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 2.37 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.64, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 26 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced their holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust. The funds in our database now have: 5.14 million shares, down from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Municipal Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.72 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 14.72% above currents $53.61 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Sunday, June 23 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 115,420 shares traded. Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Trust for 210,934 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 704,834 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore & Co. has 0.18% invested in the company for 66,682 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,734 shares.