EPS for Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Expected At $-0.04; Marin Software (MRIN) Shorts Down By 34.29%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) had a decrease of 34.29% in short interest. MRIN’s SI was 66,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.29% from 101,200 shares previously. With 50,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s short sellers to cover MRIN’s short positions. The SI to Marin Software Incorporated’s float is 2.26%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 8,427 shares traded. Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has declined 64.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MRIN News: 12/04/2018 – Zephyr Real Estate-Marin Hosts Workshop Series for Bay Area Homeowners; 17/05/2018 – ROBERT ASHTON – ON MAY 17, SENT A LETTER TO MARIN SOFTWARE INC – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ROBERT ASHTON – IF MARIN SOFTWARE BOARD DOES NOT WISH TO PURSUE SALES, BOARD SHOULD RECONSTITUTE WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Marin Software 1Q Rev $15.4M; 19/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Pintor Marin Statement on the Passing of Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Jerry Green; 05/03/2018 NJ Assembly Dems: Moriarty, Jimenez, Pintor Marin & Wimberly Pro-Consumer Bill to Inform Used Car Buyers of Auto Recalls; 22/03/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Pintor Marin, Mukherji & Gusciora Bill to Revive UEZs in Bridgeton, Camden, Newark, Plainfield & Trenton &; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rtgs On Sausalito Marin CSD, CA GO Bnds, COPs On CWNeg; 06/04/2018 – Stage Door: conductor Marin Alsop on Leonard Bernstein’s ‘Mass’; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marin Emergency Radio Auth, CA’s Special Parcel Tax Rev Bonds at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts expect Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Agilysys, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 178,423 shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.63 million. The Company’s platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $663.39 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Agilysys, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 160,330 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 29,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 10,623 are owned by Art Limited Liability Co. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 58,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 18,800 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 42,480 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 200,091 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 104,708 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Principal has 141,327 shares.

