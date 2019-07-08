EPS for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) Expected At $-0.11; Brown Advisory Securities Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $1.14 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 6,494 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 31,205 shares with $5.49 million value, down from 37,699 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $121.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $190.31. About 1.61 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 31.25% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 291,284 shares traded or 50.26% up from the average. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has declined 48.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.93% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne Releases Updates for Enterprise Software Development with Solutions for Agile, DevOps, ALM and Version Con; 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP FY REV. 51.61B YUAN, EST. 49.73B YUAN; 18/04/2018 – InfoVision’s Digital Transformation Leader Chithrai Mani to Deliver Talk on Agile Test Automation for Artificial Intelligence,; 07/05/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 3383.HK – APRIL PRE-SALES VALUE RMB8.29 BLN; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – TO EXTENT THAT CO REFORMULATES TWIRLA, IT MAY CREATE NEED FOR ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING WORK AND REVIEW BY FDA; 25/03/2018 – Agile Group to Use Net Proceeds for Debt Refinancing; 12/03/2018 – Agile Group Expects Significant Rise in 2017 Net Profit; 03/05/2018 – Research Now SSI Launches the Industry’s First Cross-Media Advertising Dashboard for Agile Campaign Measurement and Optimisation; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 26/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 3383.HK – ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL USD100 MLN SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21100 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.26% or 77,991 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.41% or 45,383 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,620 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hamilton Point Limited Liability Co invested in 21,000 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Weik Cap Management invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Markets owns 154,513 shares. Madison holds 246,726 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,640 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd stated it has 129,940 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Limited owns 10,140 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Cap Limited Company holds 0.24% or 2,780 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,314 shares.

