EPS for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Expected At $-0.33; QAD Inc. (QADA) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. See QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Agenus Inc.’s analysts see -375.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 861,300 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Agenus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Agenus Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 43.68 million shares or 15.57% more from 37.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,758 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 1.70M shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) or 64,399 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 0% or 19,902 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 812,475 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). 138,724 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 35,843 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 16,250 shares. 69,600 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company has market cap of $323.56 million. The firm offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $807.61 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It has a 155.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.

