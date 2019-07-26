EPS for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Expected At $-0.33; Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 45.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 44,455 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 142,865 shares with $11.85M value, up from 98,410 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $23.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 673,206 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.24 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Agenus Inc.’s analysts see -375.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.13% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.395. About 488,202 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has declined 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 11/04/2018 – Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Agenus Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 43.68 million shares or 15.57% more from 37.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,464 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Morgan Stanley holds 808,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ent Financial Serv Corporation accumulated 166 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 99,416 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 468,350 shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Company Il has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 88,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 18,473 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 66,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). D E Shaw And reported 3.78M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 82,758 shares.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company has market cap of $321.55 million. The firm offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 185,021 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Management owns 7,006 shares. 25,271 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Farmers Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 10,580 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.27% or 31,972 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset holds 2.16% or 716,387 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 2,224 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 48 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 42,397 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 94,623 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,718 shares to 57,675 valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 51,412 shares and now owns 67,086 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R. On Friday, February 15 CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 4,660 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microchip had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.