EPS for AGCO (AGCO) Expected At $1.60; Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Shorts Decreased By 10.57%

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had a decrease of 10.57% in short interest. BDX’s SI was 3.63M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.57% from 4.05M shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 3 days are for Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s short sellers to cover BDX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $251.85. About 602,523 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Analysts expect AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report $1.60 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 21.21% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. AGCO’s profit would be $122.87 million giving it 11.84 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, AGCO Corporation’s analysts see 86.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 684,503 shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. The insider COLLAR GARY L sold 5,000 shares worth $322,215. Smith Lucinda B had sold 3,300 shares worth $214,500.

Among 9 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. AGCO had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight”. Jefferies upgraded the shares of AGCO in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 23. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr reported 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 56,792 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 13,400 shares. Invesco owns 782,197 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.62% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 54,400 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.47% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 2.96 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,513 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 46,150 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital reported 324,274 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 9,982 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited reported 572,663 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Agf Invs holds 1.25% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 1.60M shares.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 75.52 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,832 are held by Adirondack Tru Co. 101,500 were accumulated by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. 678 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Inv. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Plancorp Lc owns 1,267 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.7% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kj Harrison Partners has invested 1.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cetera Advisor Lc, California-based fund reported 5,905 shares. Assets Limited Liability Corp reported 5,000 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Trust holds 3,903 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blume Cap stated it has 500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Incorporated owns 78,078 shares. Levin Strategies Lp invested in 1.39% or 49,715 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 76,140 shares.