EPS for AGCO (AGCO) Expected At $0.81; Sit Investment Associates Has Lifted Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake By $6.76 Million

Analysts expect AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report $0.81 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.99% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. AGCO’s profit would be $61.75 million giving it 23.51 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $1.82 EPS previously, AGCO Corporation’s analysts see -55.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 492,084 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 78.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 259,850 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 590,875 shares with $15.67M value, up from 331,025 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 6.76M shares traded or 42.69% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Conagra Brands has $3600 highest and $30 lowest target. $33’s average target is 8.98% above currents $30.28 stock price. Conagra Brands had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 79,354 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 43,100 shares. Monetary Management Grp holds 3,000 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.3% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 3.05 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 201,019 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 6,435 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Allstate has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 44,586 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt reported 1,400 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 369 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn holds 0% or 701 shares. Verition Fund Lc has 39,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 13,128 shares to 116,446 valued at $28.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) stake by 9,525 shares and now owns 34,250 shares. Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) was reduced too.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.