EPS for Aflac (AFL) Expected At $1.06; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.91% from last quarter's $1.03 EPS. AFL's profit would be $784.80 million giving it 12.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Aflac Incorporated's analysts see -6.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 3.26M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 65 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 44 trimmed and sold holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 26.53 million shares, up from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Independent Bank Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 49 New Position: 16.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.85 million for 9.62 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Independent Bank Elevates Charles Cartwright to SBA Business Development Officer – StreetInsider.com" on September 25, 2019

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. for 269,038 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 975,000 shares or 5.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 3.64% invested in the company for 423,088 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 3.16% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 295,189 shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 103,469 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on Behalf of Aflac Stockholders and Encourages Aflac Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $38.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.