EPS for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Expected At $-0.17; Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 11 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 13 sold and trimmed holdings in Invesco Bond Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.29 million shares, down from 2.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Bond Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $-0.17 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Affimed N.V.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.825. About 169,678 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 28/03/2018 – Affimed Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.99 million. The Company’s lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Invesco Bond Fund for 329,426 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 571,199 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 46,175 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,517 shares.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $225.95 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 59.46 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.