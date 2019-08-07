EPS for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Expected At $-0.14; Mastercard Has 0.93 Sentiment

Analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 17.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 151,407 shares traded or 25.79% up from the average. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has risen 38.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AEZS News: 28/03/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 05/03/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Appoints James Clavijo as Chief Fincl Officer; 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q Net $14.4M; 28/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 05/03/2018 Aeterna Zentaris Appoints James Clavijo as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q Rev $24.7M; 08/05/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/03/2018 – AETERNA ZENTARIS- EXPECT EXISTING CASH BALANCES WILL PROVIDE WITH ADEQUATE FUNDS TO SUPPORT CURRENT OPERATING PLAN FOR AT LEAST NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 07/05/2018 – AEterna Zentaris 1Q EPS 87c; 09/04/2018 – Aeterna Zentaris Files Management Information Circular

Mastercard Inc (MA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 541 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 580 cut down and sold stakes in Mastercard Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 726.70 million shares, down from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mastercard Inc in top ten holdings increased from 142 to 173 for an increase of 31. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 538 Increased: 403 New Position: 138.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company has market cap of $39.81 million. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 13.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated for 580,214 shares. Trb Advisors Lp owns 195,000 shares or 13.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc has 13.6% invested in the company for 7.44 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Capital Management Llc has invested 13.24% in the stock. Night Owl Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 146,369 shares.