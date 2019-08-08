EPS for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) Expected At $-0.12; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Facebook (Call) (FB) Position

Analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 45.45% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.695. About 50,540 shares traded. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) has declined 80.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.37% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) stake by 46.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 35,000 shares as Facebook Inc (Call) (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 40,000 shares with $6.67 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc (Call) now has $549.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – DD: UNDERSTANDING FACEBOOK’S NEW PRIVACY TOOLS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – EU piles pressure on social media over fake news; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Said to Testify Before House Committee on April 12 (Video); 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company has market cap of $28.21 million. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.