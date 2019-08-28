EPS for AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Expected At $0.35; Synthesis Energy Systems (SES) Shorts Decreased By 10.19%

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES) had a decrease of 10.19% in short interest. SES’s SI was 121,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.19% from 135,400 shares previously. With 108,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES)’s short sellers to cover SES’s short positions. The SI to Synthesis Energy Systems Inc’s float is 1.32%. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 59,765 shares traded. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 82.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $0.35 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 40.68% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. AVAV’s profit would be $8.39 million giving it 35.39 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, AeroVironment, Inc.’s analysts see 34.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 179,538 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 17/05/2018 – Aerovironment Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18

More notable recent Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Leading Global Satellite Operator SES Selects Amdocs NFV for Network Automation and to Move to the Cloud on Microsoft Azure – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westwater Resources and Synthesis Energy Systems among Energy/Materials gainers; Yuma Energy and Seadrill Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.46 million. The firm offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AeroVironment, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). State Teachers Retirement holds 10,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Lc has 170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 120,810 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,737 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc invested in 2,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 102,861 shares. Bbt Ltd Com invested in 3,799 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 19,552 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Co has 0.01% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 20,258 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 3,475 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc has 6,934 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.21M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 551,507 shares.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 25.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.