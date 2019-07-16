EPS for Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE) Expected At $-0.08; Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted By $676,440 Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc acquired 67,644 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock rose 1.24%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 415,513 shares with $4.32M value, up from 347,869 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $261.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 59,069 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Aerohive Networks, Inc.’s analysts see -46.67% EPS growth. It closed at $4.42 lastly. It is up 14.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 14/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Floating Rate Trust declares $0.0625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Evolus (EOLS) Appoints Peter Farrell, PhD and Karah Parschauer, JD to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NIO Was Hurt By Recall And Management Change – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers invested in 0.01% or 263,117 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 24,953 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 33,935 shares. Q Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.38% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 26,400 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). City Of London Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd invested 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.28% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Landscape Capital Ltd stated it has 110,217 shares. Raymond James Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Boothbay Fund Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company reported 186,927 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd stated it has 22,247 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,149 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 561 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Pgim Global High Yield Fd In stake by 94,854 shares to 2.57M valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) stake by 209,554 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt 20 was reduced too.

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Acquisition Molds Extreme Networks Into a Cloud Leader – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WAGE, ORIT, and HIVE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MU, PLUG among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) on Behalf of Aerohive Shareholders and Encourages Aerohive Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $253.57 million. The firm provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cloud product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Aerohive Networks, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 5.83% more from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 20,200 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co owns 6,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has 13,000 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 336,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 433,540 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P accumulated 532,702 shares. 32,322 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Menta Capital Llc holds 136,352 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 15,100 shares. Boston Prns reported 146,614 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 76,098 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). 1.45 million are owned by Paradigm Cap Ny. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 45,836 shares.