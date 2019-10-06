EPS for Aegion (AEGN) Expected At $0.41; Vanguard Group Decreased Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding By $490,330

Analysts expect Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AEGN’s profit would be $12.90 million giving it 12.28 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Aegion Corporation’s analysts see 10.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 113,015 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 49,033 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 13.01M shares with $139.24 million value, down from 13.06M last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $47.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 7.00M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $593.27M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ:CTHR) stake by 325,304 shares to 511,494 valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Saexploration Hldgs Inc stake by 102,679 shares and now owns 138,553 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $633.78 million. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold Aegion Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 29.62 million shares or 0.63% less from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Strs Ohio owns 9,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 190,052 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Mengis Management holds 128,020 shares. Prudential Fin has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Parkside Comml Bank owns 1,750 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,656 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 0.01% or 4.60M shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 63,336 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na holds 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 216 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN).