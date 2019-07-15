EPS for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) Expected At $0.18; RPC (RES)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

RPC Inc (RES) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 90 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 69 sold and decreased their equity positions in RPC Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 65.93 million shares, down from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding RPC Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to report $0.18 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. T_ARE’s profit would be $10.92M giving it 26.68 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Aecon Group Inc.’s analysts see -212.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 15,206 shares traded. Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $108,461 activity.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RPC, Inc. (RES) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPC slips on lower Q1 earnings and dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 286,169 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (RES) has declined 49.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 78.57% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RES’s profit will be $12.91 million for 27.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality.

Dean Capital Management holds 2.15% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. for 112,330 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 424,210 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Investment Associates Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 582,640 shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,025 shares.

More notable recent Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 56% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” with publication date: July 09, 2019.