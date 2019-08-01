EPS for AECOM (ACM) Expected At $0.71; KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (KCDMF) Shorts Down By 1.79%

KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) had a decrease of 1.79% in short interest. KCDMF’s SI was 16.95M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.79% from 17.26 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 169503 days are for KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)’s short sellers to cover KCDMF’s short positions. It closed at $2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report $0.71 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.52% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. ACM’s profit would be $111.72M giving it 12.66 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, AECOM’s analysts see 2.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 895,742 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. The company has market cap of $9.33 billion. V., together with its subsidiaries, makes and commercializes disposable products for daily use by clients in Mexico. It has a 28.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, creams and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine napkins, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

