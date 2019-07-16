EPS for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) Expected At $-0.30; Crow Point Partners Cut Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position By $349,160

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 57.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 3,040 shares with $263,000 value, down from 7,100 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 1.11 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening

Analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s analysts see 30.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 971,581 shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has risen 7.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ADVM News: 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 03/05/2018 – ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES CEO SALZMAN TO STEP DOWN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADVM); 01/05/2018 – Adverum Bio Presenting at ASGCT Meeting May 17; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Adverum Bio; 09/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 03/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Leadership Changes; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Adverum Bio; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES – LEONE PATTERSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ADVERUM

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. 169,109 shares were sold by COWARD D SCOTT, worth $13.23 million. The insider Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold 90,909 shares worth $7.17 million. Conroy Kevin T sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74M.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 231,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 61,950 shares in its portfolio. Century Incorporated holds 0.04% or 443,237 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 8.29M shares. 131,200 were accumulated by Spark Invest Ltd Co. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 125,621 are owned by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com. Crow Point Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,040 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 5,477 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Llc reported 4,131 shares. & Communication holds 0.02% or 900 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.1% or 1.82M shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor reported 13,975 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

