EPS for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Expected At $0.29; Sunrun (RUN) Shorts Raised By 7.3%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) had an increase of 7.3% in short interest. RUN’s SI was 13.19 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.3% from 12.29 million shares previously. With 1.40M avg volume, 9 days are for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s short sellers to cover RUN’s short positions. The SI to Sunrun Inc’s float is 14.63%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 256,040 shares traded. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has risen 37.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RUN News: 08/03/2018 – Sunrun Is Said to Seek $500 Million for Rooftop Solar Growth; 29/03/2018 – SUNRUN JOINT UNIT CREDIT LINE ADVANCE RATE TO 68% FROM 65%; 11/04/2018 – As Illinois Turns to Clean Energy, Sunrun Offers Rooftop Solar and Jobs; 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN CEO LYNN JURICH SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – SunRun 4Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – SUNRUN – IS EXPANDING ITS HOME SOLAR SERVICE TO ILLINOIS; 09/05/2018 – SunRun 1Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sunrun seeks $500 mln to fund more rooftop-power systems- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report $0.29 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 71.84% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. AEIS’s profit would be $11.11M giving it 47.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -32.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 25,633 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32; 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS); 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Energy Completes the Acquisition of Artesyn Embedded Power – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Advanced Energy CEO explains the manufacturer’s transformative $400M deal – Denver Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.77 million shares or 4.00% more from 36.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.02% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) or 304,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,206 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 489,651 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 505,710 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 308,537 shares stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 10,860 shares. 25 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,842 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 1,542 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Fdx Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 3,743 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc reported 208,826 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 1.45M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 42,902 shares.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 21.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

More notable recent Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Costco (COST) Continue Its Run with Strong Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra (TTEK) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Rebound With an Asterisk – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sapiens (SPNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rugby-Jordie Barrett to play flyhalf, Retallick returns for NZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It also sells solar leads. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.