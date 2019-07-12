EPS for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) Expected At $0.19; Bulldog Investors Cut Central Secs Com (CET) Position

Analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. ADSW’s profit would be $16.89M giving it 42.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.’s analysts see 850.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1,606 shares traded. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) has risen 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSW News: 23/04/2018 – Warren Equity Announces Acquisition of Meridian Waste; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED DISPOSAL’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSW); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Advanced Disposal’s Ratings With Cfr To B1, Senior Unsecured To B3; Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ADVANCED DISPOSAL’S RATINGS WITH CFR TO B1, SR; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Disposal Completes Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1% of Advanced Disposal; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Advanced Disposal; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Disposal Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 07/03/2018 Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Central Secs Corp Com (CET) stake by 37.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as Central Secs Corp Com (CET)’s stock rose 9.23%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 344,881 shares with $9.88M value, down from 547,534 last quarter. Central Secs Corp Com now has $788.30 million valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 838 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States; and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It has a 2159.33 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies commercial and industrial clients with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides construction and demolition waste services sites with roll-off containers and waste collection, transportation, and disposal services.

Among 2 analysts covering Advanced Disposal Servs (NYSE:ADSW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Advanced Disposal Servs had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

More notable recent Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Waste Management, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Brandywine Global Income stake by 139,926 shares to 604,953 valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Debt Stat stake by 88,906 shares and now owns 183,638 shares. Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) was raised too.

