EPS for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Expected At $0.96; UNIFIEDONLINE (UOIP) Sellers Increased By 90.48% Their Shorts

UNIFIEDONLINE INC (OTCMKTS:UOIP) had an increase of 90.48% in short interest. UOIP’s SI was 24,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 90.48% from 12,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.015 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 11.63% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. ATGE’s profit would be $54.33M giving it 12.44 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s analysts see 41.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 135,970 shares traded. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has declined 3.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ATGE News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Cfr To Adtalem Global Education Inc.; Outlook Is Stable; 16/05/2018 – Becker Professional Education Launches One-of-a-Kind Study Tool “CPA SkillMaster” Videos; 03/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Becker Professional Education Announces New Licensing Agreement with BenchPrep; 26/03/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION- PROCEEDS FROM NEW FACILITIES WILL BE USED BY COTO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING $165 MLN BALANCE ON EXISTING FACILITY, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC – APRIL 13 CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES ADTALEM’S PRIOR $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 31, 2015; 08/05/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Announces New Board Directors and Leadership Changes; 26/03/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY WILL SEEK TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 31, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Adtalem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ACAMS 14th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference – Europe

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. It operates through four divisions: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. It has a 26.49 P/E ratio. Traditional Postsecondary.

UnifiedOnline, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and fiber broadband services, co-location space, and related services. The company has market cap of $24.22 million. The firm operates a Network Access Point, which allows its clients to directly interconnect with a network ecosystem of partners and customers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides on-line cloud computing application services and other managed services, such as disaster recovery, archive storage, redundant file storage, redundant broadband, and business continuity services.