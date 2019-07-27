EPS for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Expected At $-0.26; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report $-0.26 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 25.71% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.13% EPS growth. It closed at $3.64 lastly. It is down 15.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc (MQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 13 reduced and sold their positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.05 million shares, up from 4.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics has $16 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.90’s average target is 199.45% above currents $3.64 stock price. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright reinitiated ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Maxim Group. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by H.C. Wainwright.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets specialty plasma biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $215.92 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Jane Street Gp Limited Com holds 46,663 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 978,224 shares. Moreover, Broadfin Ltd Liability has 1.16% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 1.48M shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 6,250 shares. 400 are owned by Strs Ohio. Burns J W & Inc Ny has 14,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 986 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 2,000 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% or 2,811 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 44,891 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Aisling Cap Limited Com invested in 3.61 million shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 316,153 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Mond James had bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000. $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. Biotest Divestiture Trust had sold 5.81 million shares worth $21.80M. Guiheen Lawrence P. also bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. Shares for $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC had bought 4.00 million shares worth $16.00M on Tuesday, May 21. LENZ BRIAN had bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000 on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for License Transfers for BIVIGAM® and Nabi-HB® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADMA up 3% premarket on FDA OK of license transfers – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why ADMA Biologics Is Getting Hammered Today – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Receives Department of Health and Human Services U.S. License – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. for 475,930 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 953,398 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.42% invested in the company for 38,084 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5,993 activity.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II declares $0.0440 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock declares dividend on National Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lots Of Distribution Cuts From BlackRock CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Munis In March: Flows In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $286.71 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 65,651 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) has risen 3.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.23% the S&P500.