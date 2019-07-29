EPS for Adient plc (ADNT) Expected At $0.31; Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake By $17.74 Million

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $1.14 EPS change or 78.62% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. ADNT’s profit would be $29.02M giving it 19.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Adient plc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 1.10M shares traded. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has declined 63.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ADNT News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Adient 2Q Loss $168M; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ARVIND LTD ARVN.NS SAYS ADIENT TO BE THE MAJORITY STAKEHOLDER IN JV; 03/05/2018 – ADIENT 2Q ADJ EPS $1.85, EST. $1.91; 18/05/2018 – Adient Announces Peter H. Carlin to Join Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Adient; 01/05/2018 – GM recognizes Adient for performance, quality and innovation; 25/05/2018 – Adient Expands Global Operations With the Opening of New Automotive Plant in Morocco

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 59.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 24,980 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 67,110 shares with $47.67M value, up from 42,130 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $21.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $779.86. About 521,698 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 2,110 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, M&T Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,260 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 67,110 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0.28% or 10,187 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.62% stake. 35,011 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Maple Cap Mngmt holds 1.12% or 6,703 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.04% or 2,919 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 68,609 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.03% or 677 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09 million. 7,150 shares were sold by Hartung Jack, worth $4.34 million.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chipotle’s Digital Sales Are Soaring. Here’s Why. – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock Is Too Pricey at Its New All-Time High – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 25 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. BTIG Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Wednesday, March 13. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $700 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7 with “Underperform”. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $640 target. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 157,103 shares to 80,005 valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) stake by 105,880 shares and now owns 767,460 shares. Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was reduced too.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through Seating and Interiors divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Adient (NYSE:ADNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Adient had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) earned “Underperform” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Earnings confidence in the auto supplier sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches Further Marine Fuel Contracts in Advance of IMO 2020 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sierra, Medley Capital, Medley Management amend merger deals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St declines on weak earnings reports; ECB disappoints – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.