EPS for adidas AG (ADDYY) Expected At $1.27; Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Shorts Decreased By 2.3%

Analysts expect adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to report $1.27 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.10% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. ADDYY’s profit would be $505.88 million giving it 31.16 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, adidas AG’s analysts see -29.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 15,751 shares traded. adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. EPC’s SI was 4.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 5.11 million shares previously. With 797,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)’s short sellers to cover EPC’s short positions. The SI to Edgewell Personal Care Company’s float is 9.27%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 287,989 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 21.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 EPS $2.70-EPS $2.90; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Tropic® Launches New Sun Care Products Designed To Protect And Nourish Skin During And After Sun Exposure; 30/05/2018 – Edgewell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.4% Position in Edgewell; 01/05/2018 – Banana Boat® Kicks Off Summer by Releasing Simply Protect™, a New Line of Sunscreen with Fewer Ingredients; 14/05/2018 – EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARISA IASENZA AS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 06/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades Edgewell’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Announces the Appointment of Marisa lasenza as Chief Legal Officer; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.05 billion. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. It has a 35.54 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.