EPS for Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Expected At $-0.08; PC Connection (CNXN) Shorts Raised By 21.41%

Analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Adesto Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 136,208 shares traded. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has risen 52.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.14% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – FINANCED TRANSACTION WITH EXISTING CASH AND A NEW CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $35 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO REPORTS PURCHASE OF S3 SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $35M; 08/03/2018 – Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $18.1M-$19M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – S3 SEMICONDUCTORS TO BECOME A BUSINESS UNIT OF CO, CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER CURRENT OPERATING MODEL AT EXISTING GLOBAL SITES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOTS); 09/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Acquisition Of S3 Semiconductors; 22/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23

PC Connection Inc (NASDAQ:CNXN) had an increase of 21.41% in short interest. CNXN’s SI was 437,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.41% from 360,100 shares previously. With 53,800 avg volume, 8 days are for PC Connection Inc (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s short sellers to cover CNXN’s short positions. The SI to PC Connection Inc’s float is 3.91%. The stock increased 22.35% or $7.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 113,665 shares traded or 105.76% up from the average. PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) has declined 2.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CNXN News: 29/03/2018 – PC CONNECTION INC – STEPHEN P. SARNO HAS JOINED COMPANY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ PC Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNXN); 29/03/2018 Stephen P. Sarno Joins Connection as CFO; 18/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Government Properties Income Trust, International Seaways, SELECT EGY SVCS, Mart

More notable recent Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adesto Appoints Two New Board Members Nasdaq:IOTS – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Adesto Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IOTS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks Under $10 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adesto to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adesto to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has market cap of $238.35 million. The firm offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications.