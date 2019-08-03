EPS for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Expected At $0.08; Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Position By $3.94 Million

Analysts expect Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.69 EPS change or 89.61% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. AGRO’s profit would be $9.32 million giving it 21.56 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Adecoagro S.A.’s analysts see -52.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 66,889 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Neogenomics (NEO) stake by 16.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 196,794 shares as Neogenomics (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 993,904 shares with $20.34 million value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Neogenomics now has $2.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.38M shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 7,572 shares to 25,881 valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 142,957 shares and now owns 559,385 shares. Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Finemark Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 28,858 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Caxton LP has 0.1% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Citigroup owns 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 62,754 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 538,233 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 53,724 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 6,767 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Com reported 2,356 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 4,591 shares. 17,097 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 27,599 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 45,872 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 20. First Analysis maintained NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. First Analysis has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $804.24 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adecoagro Continues To Underperform Despite A Respectable Underlying Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adecoagro Downsizes Its Dairy Aspirations And Seems More Focused On Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) CEO Mariano Bosch on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.