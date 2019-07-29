EPS for Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Expected At $0.47; Shoe Carnival Has 1.33 Sentiment

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 84 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 63 sold and decreased their equity positions in Shoe Carnival Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.16 million shares, up from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Shoe Carnival Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 48 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ADUS’s profit would be $6.20M giving it 42.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s analysts see 6.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 135,317 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to older adults and younger disabled persons in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The company's personal care services offer adult day care and assistance with activities of daily living. It has a 59.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity. Shares for $32.60M were sold by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 15,558 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P owns 52,204 shares. 57,388 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. 779 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 108,332 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 52,050 shares. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 3,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rudman Errol M invested 2.47% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.12% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 37,563 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 30,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 39,158 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 235,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Tru L P holds 0% or 18,513 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $75 target in Monday, February 4 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Is Up 0.43% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SCVL’s profit will be $11.75 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Shoe Carnival, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 146,280 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) has risen 35.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC -; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. for 297,412 shares. Bbt Capital Management Llc owns 14,608 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.54% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,200 shares.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $391.07 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.