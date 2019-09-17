EPS for Actuant (ATU) Expected At $0.18; Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding

Analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report $0.18 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ATU’s profit would be $11.07M giving it 36.38 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Actuant Corporation’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 449,938 shares traded or 38.39% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP –

Salzhauer Michael decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 62.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 5,416 shares with $420,000 value, down from 14,600 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $26.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.59. About 1.52 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Actuant Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 20,909 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 458,061 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 729,381 shares. Sei Invs Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,704 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.56% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). The New York-based Jennison Lc has invested 0.02% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 183,483 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 95,272 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 81,739 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 11,865 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 41,683 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 30 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant has $23 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -18.56% below currents $26.19 stock price. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATU in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird downgraded Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) on Tuesday, September 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

Salzhauer Michael increased Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 6,589 shares to 19,589 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 69,415 shares and now owns 73,915 shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 9.05 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Manhattan reported 2,759 shares stake. Argi Invest Serv Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,779 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 25.32M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Maryland-based Wms Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 2,880 are owned by Horizon Invests Lc. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 97,226 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 10,193 shares. Etrade Lc stated it has 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.21% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc reported 17,250 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 377,980 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.02% or 161,862 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.44% or 2.66 million shares.