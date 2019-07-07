EPS for Acme United (ACU) Expected At $0.77; Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Its Boston Beer (SAM) Position

Analysts expect Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 14.93% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. ACU’s profit would be $2.58M giving it 6.94 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Acme United Corporation’s analysts see 220.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 1,587 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 6.13% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 23/04/2018 – Sen. Murphy: MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS MYSTIC MANUFACTURER, ACME WIRE PRODUCTS CO, INC., AS “MURPHY’S MONDAY MANUFACTURER”; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acme United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACU); 28/05/2018 – ACME HOLDINGS BHD – APPOINTS LEE THEAN YEW AS CFO

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Boston Beer Inc (SAM) stake by 40.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 2,480 shares as Boston Beer Inc (SAM)'s stock rose 27.68%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 8,560 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 6,080 last quarter. Boston Beer Inc now has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $386.51. About 58,651 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $71.70 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 15.99 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Acme United Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.14 million shares or 106.47% more from 2.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 400 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 64 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Lsv Asset owns 2,700 shares. Blackrock reported 1,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 34,398 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0% or 18,205 shares. First Wilshire Securities accumulated 92,405 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 44,163 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1,474 shares or 0% of the stock. 151,074 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. North Star Investment reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Bard Assocs Incorporated reported 1.12% stake. Earnest Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 800 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Boston Beer Co had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by Susquehanna. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 6. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SAM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $275 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

