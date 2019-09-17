EPS for Acme United (ACU) Expected At $0.26; Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. ACU’s profit would be $871,555 giving it 19.38 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Acme United Corporation’s analysts see -66.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 9,692 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Murphy: MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS MYSTIC MANUFACTURER, ACME WIRE PRODUCTS CO, INC., AS “MURPHY’S MONDAY MANUFACTURER”; 28/05/2018 – ACME HOLDINGS BHD – APPOINTS LEE THEAN YEW AS CFO; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acme United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACU); 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme Sav-On; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme

Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 0.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 5 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 10 cut down and sold their equity positions in Sophiris Bio Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.31 million shares, down from 2.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $67.58 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold Acme United Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 9,300 shares. Bard Associates reported 138,733 shares stake. Moreover, Teton Inc has 0.28% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 127,200 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Blackrock owns 7,434 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 160,894 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 2,700 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). James Inv holds 0.01% or 3,478 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Capital Mngmt Corp Va holds 246,813 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 44,163 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 16,150 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU).

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7442. About 71,338 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) has declined 65.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $26.46 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. for 52,685 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owns 40,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Power Ltd has 0.03% invested in the company for 300,900 shares. The Texas-based B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.01% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,704 shares.