EPS for Acme United (ACU) Expected At $0.26; Eaton (ETN) Sentiment Is 1.02

Analysts expect Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. ACU’s profit would be $871,559 giving it 19.23 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Acme United Corporation’s analysts see -66.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 08/05/2018 – ACME Group Founder & Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar UpadhyayReceived “Udyog Rattan Award” by Institute of Economic Studiesacknowledging his dedicated contribution to the Economic Development oflndia; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 10 / 2018 – () Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. – Long Island Region

Eaton Corp (ETN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 352 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 345 sold and reduced their equity positions in Eaton Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 315.54 million shares, down from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 48 Reduced: 297 Increased: 261 New Position: 91.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.10 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.06M shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc for 185,267 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 271,553 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has 2.87% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The New York-based Hamlin Capital Management Llc has invested 2.82% in the stock. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 104,581 shares.

More notable recent Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) Struggling With Its 7.8% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Acme United Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:ACU) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Acme United Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:ACU) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acme United Corporation’s (ACU) CEO Walter Johnsen on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2018.