EPS for Acme United (ACU) Expected At $0.26; Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Position

Analysts expect Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. ACU’s profit would be $871,557 giving it 19.51 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Acme United Corporation’s analysts see -66.23% EPS growth. It closed at $20.29 lastly. It is down 5.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Reports 14% Sales Increase and 17% Diluted EPS Increase for First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acme United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACU); 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corporation Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ACME Solar Holdings to re-file documents for IPO – Mint; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 21.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 87,609 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 325,553 shares with $15.41 million value, down from 413,162 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $214.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 17.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $68.02 million. The firm offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name. It has a 14.34 P/E ratio. It also provides cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Acme United Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Company reported 800 shares. Bard Assocs holds 138,733 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Blackrock holds 0% or 7,434 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Management reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 8,722 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 1,200 shares. Granite Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Capital Va holds 246,813 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. James Rech Incorporated invested in 3,478 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Investment Management accumulated 601,313 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 16,150 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 13,831 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors Incorporated has 127,200 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership invested in 44,318 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Holding stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New England & Management reported 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.03% or 10,237 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 16,882 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust Communication stated it has 1.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 20.96 million are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Swedbank stated it has 522,632 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 91,177 shares in its portfolio. Security Trust Communications stated it has 18,479 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bailard owns 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 30,566 shares. 5,945 were accumulated by Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 2.23 million shares. 4,966 are held by L & S Advsr.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.