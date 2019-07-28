EPS for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) Expected At $-0.77; Flir Systems (FLIR) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 192 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 167 sold and decreased their positions in Flir Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 114.46 million shares, down from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flir Systems Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 134 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $-0.77 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 23.76% from last quarter's $-1.01 EPS. After having $-0.91 EPS previously, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. It closed at $1.75 lastly. It is down 70.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.59% the S&P500.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. The company has market cap of $72.23 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis , a common non-malignant skin tumor. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts.

Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.9% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 1.43 million shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.15 million shares. The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has invested 1.95% in the stock. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 57,049 shares.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 25.52 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.