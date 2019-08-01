EPS for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Expected At $-0.14; 3 Analysts Bullish Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART)

Analysts expect Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 465,632 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F

Among 7 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Integra Lifesciences had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IART in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. BTIG Research maintained Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of IART in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. See Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $57 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $61 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.95. About 70,908 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Acquires Arkis Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq:IART – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Integra Lifesciences’ (IART) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integra LifeSciences (IART) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 1.21 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 10,841 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 119,542 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 43,157 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Pitcairn accumulated 0.04% or 7,155 shares. Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 278,933 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 195,116 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 5,553 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Westfield Capital Management L P owns 697,191 shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 5.47M shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 54.89 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.62 million are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 8,721 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0% or 19,086 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 175,604 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 61,873 shares. 378,000 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 564,259 shares. Bank Of America De owns 477,802 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). American Intll Group holds 0% or 86,708 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.14 million shares. Axa reported 562,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 0.06% or 22,000 shares.

More notable recent Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Achillion Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Again Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Achillion Pharmaceuticals Stock Flew Higher Again Today – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Luckin Coffee, Beyond Meat, and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.