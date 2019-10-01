EPS for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Expected At $-0.23; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report $-0.23 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 43.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.0601 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1399. About 585,555 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 09/05/2018 – AcelRx resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA™; 24/05/2018 – ACELRX REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR DSUVIA; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx receives positive CHMP opinion for DZUVEO™ for management of acute moderate to severe pain in medically monitored sett; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Resubmission of New Drug Application for DSUVIA to the FDA in the U.S. Is Planned for 2Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Announces Receipt of Type a FDA Meeting Minutes; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE REMAINING KEY MILESTONES THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees DSUVIA NDA Resubmission in 2Q; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 55,000 shares with $104.15 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $861.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1740.9. About 2.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsr has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphamark Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75 shares. First Bank & Trust has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 790 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company reported 354,055 shares. Spinnaker reported 836 shares stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Inspirion Wealth Lc accumulated 353 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Selz Llc has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Street Markets Ltd Company reported 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Asset owns 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lafayette Invs stated it has 177 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Co accumulated 846 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 545 shares. S R Schill Assocs has invested 2.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.49% above currents $1740.9 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 35,000 shares to 190,000 valued at $22.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 2.40M shares and now owns 8.30 million shares. Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon signs dozens of grocery leases – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Amazon & Alexa Are Dominating the Smart Home Market… For Now. – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Should Follow Amazon and Walmart’s Diwali Clash in India – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $169.98 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The company's late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,550 activity. The insider Angotti Vincent J. bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550.