EPS for Accuray (ARAY) Expected At $-0.10; City Office REIT (CIO)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

City Office REIT (CIO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 54 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 48 sold and trimmed stakes in City Office REIT. The active investment managers in our database now have: 28.10 million shares, down from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding City Office REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 15.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company has market cap of $253.02 million. The firm offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. It currently has negative earnings. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Accuray Incorporated shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 64.35 million shares or 4.41% less from 67.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 54,427 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 87,749 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 6,420 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 140,891 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Reilly Fin Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 3,000 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.04% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.91% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Moreover, Voya Invest Management Lc has 0% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 39,345 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 695,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 15,317 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 100,188 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co invested in 719,589 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $32,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by WHITTERS JOSEPH E, worth $32,750 on Wednesday, September 4.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $569.73 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.