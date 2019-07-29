EPS for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Expected At $-0.24; Sandler Capital Management Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1438.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 200,020 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 213,920 shares with $11.55 million value, up from 13,900 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report $-0.24 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 61.90% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s analysts see -67.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.52% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 371,254 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). London Of Virginia reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leavell Investment Management Inc has 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,830 shares. Private Cap Advsrs Inc holds 169,816 shares. Alley Com Limited Liability Company reported 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dillon And Inc has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oppenheimer & Close Lc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 138,095 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 133,376 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.65% or 586,166 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howard Cap Mngmt invested in 29,346 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 944,126 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv owns 3.07M shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Co accumulated 220,810 shares or 2.97% of the stock.

Sandler Capital Management decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 198,640 shares to 69,917 valued at $10.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) stake by 310,000 shares and now owns 190,000 shares. Axon Enterprise Inc was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 126,020 are held by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 92 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 28,654 shares stake. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 117,465 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 16,570 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 84,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has 5,646 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 59,113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 8,116 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S, worth $190,250.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.