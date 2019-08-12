EPS for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Expected At $-0.12; Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Shorts Decreased By 35.41%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) had a decrease of 35.41% in short interest. MCRB’s SI was 4.33M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.41% from 6.70M shares previously. With 519,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s short sellers to cover MCRB’s short positions. The SI to Seres Therapeutics Inc’s float is 20.86%. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 354,800 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 62.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SERES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $188.07 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14’s average target is 420.45% above currents $2.69 stock price. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.