EPS for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN) Expected At $0.17; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Sentiment Is 1.05

Analysts expect Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to report $0.17 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 52.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_ADN’s profit would be $2.84 million giving it 24.54 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 3,585 shares traded. Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 306 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 291 sold and decreased stock positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 96.46 million shares, up from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 223 Increased: 231 New Position: 75.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $278.50 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It has a 8.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 8.48% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 68,162 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 33,824 shares or 8.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 5.56% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd. has invested 4.95% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.45 million shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 53.89 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

