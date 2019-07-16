EPS for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Expected At $-0.46; Earnest Partners Has Decreased By $979,172 Its Nice LTD (NICE) Holding

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report $-0.46 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.80% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -22.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 488,635 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 4.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 8,026 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 19.28%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 157,211 shares with $19.26 million value, down from 165,237 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $148.17. About 287,680 shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,914 were reported by Citigroup. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Opaleye Inc holds 200,000 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 205,804 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 92,868 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 162,835 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co holds 11,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger reported 1.10 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 117,753 shares stake. Artisan Limited Partnership owns 1.13M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling Incorporated invested in 2,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACAD in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 31. The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. Needham maintained the shares of ACAD in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $42 target.

