EPS for Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected At $0.25; Last Week Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Coverage

Analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. ACIA’s profit would be $10.27M giving it 65.08 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Acacia Communications, Inc.’s analysts see 19.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 158,137 shares traded. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has risen 111.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 111.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIA News: 03/05/2018 – ACIA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO 15C, EST. EPS 9.9C; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications Volume Surges Almost 90 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. $72.9M, EST. $71.2M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications Declines Most in Over a Year; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 29/05/2018 – Oclaro and Acacia Commun Collaborate on 100/200G CFP2-DCO Products; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Commun Provides Update on U.S. Department of Commerce ZTE Statement; 03/05/2018 – ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.23

Among 3 analysts covering Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ferrexpo PLC has GBX 350 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 263.33’s average target is 69.51% above currents GBX 155.35 stock price. Ferrexpo PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 13. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FXPO in report on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 12. As per Thursday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by HSBC. See Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) latest ratings:

More notable recent Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acacia Communications to Demonstrate Industry-First Coherent 1.2T Single-Chip, Single-Channel Module – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Acacia Communications, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIA) 1.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Gained 98% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acacia Communications Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ACIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, makes, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It has a 124.44 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers.

The stock decreased 2.51% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 155.35. About 3.34M shares traded or 25.70% up from the average. Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 914.43 million GBP. The firm operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes. It has a 2.03 P/E ratio. It also offers finance, management, procurement, transportation, marketing, shipping, barging, and port services.