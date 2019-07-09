EPS for Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Expected At $0.08; Nanoviricides (NNVC)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. AXAS’s profit would be $13.47 million giving it 3.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 257,250 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE

Nanoviricides Inc (NNVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 9 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold equity positions in Nanoviricides Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.42 million shares, up from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nanoviricides Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Analysts await NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) to report earnings on October, 11. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by NanoViricides, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoViricides, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Wharton Business Group Llc owns 363,513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Llc has 0% invested in the company for 13,200 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 38,187 shares.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has market cap of $19.10 million. The firm is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $176.79 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

