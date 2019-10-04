EPS for Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Expected At $0.04; Careside Has 1.71 Sentiment

Careside Inc (CASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.47, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 24 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold stock positions in Careside Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 11.60 million shares, up from 11.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Careside Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.04 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 1.65 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 2 analysts covering Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Abraxas Petroleum has $2.5000 highest and $100 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 306.13% above currents $0.4309 stock price. Abraxas Petroleum had 2 analyst reports since August 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Speculative Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral” on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The reported 326,285 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 107,376 shares. Monarch Asset Limited Liability invested in 385,952 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 26,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 56,020 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors reported 1.24 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,365 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 980,700 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc accumulated 42,277 shares. Cambridge Investment Inc accumulated 0% or 15,000 shares. 1.37 million are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company.

Analysts await CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Co. Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 22,652 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 32,064 shares.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. The company has market cap of $290.98 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

